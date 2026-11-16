Saronic Technologies was awarded a prototype Other Transaction (OT) agreement by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to deliver an Autonomous Low Profile Vessel (ALPV) designed to support maritime resupply operations for dispersed U.S. Marine Corps forces.



The contract targets a critical challenge in modern naval warfare: delivering fuel, food, ammunition and other supplies to forces operating in contested waters without exposing crews to enemy threats.



Saronic's ALPV is designed as a long-range, low-signature autonomous logistics connector capable of transporting cargo ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore. The vessel combines autonomous navigation, passive perception and collaborative teaming capabilities with a hull designed for maneuverability, beach landings and scalable production.



According to Saronic, the ALPV incorporates autonomy technology developed across its existing vessel portfolio, which has accumulated more than 350,000 nautical miles and 55,000 operating hours. A modular, open systems architecture will allow integration of additional capabilities as mission requirements evolve.



"This award recognizes that winning in contested waters starts with keeping forces supplied," said Rob Lehman, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Saronic. "Saronic's ALPV gives Marines a low-signature, autonomous way to move critical cargo across contested seas, without putting a crew in harm's way."



The prototype agreement also includes government testing and operational planning to determine how the Marine Corps could deploy, operate, maintain and support the vessels.



The award expands Saronic's growing U.S. defense portfolio, which includes Navy production contracts for its 24-foot Corsair autonomous surface vessel and 180-foot Marauder autonomous ship.



Saronic also recently secured a contract to construct Landing Craft Utility (LCU) vessels at Port Alpha, its developing shipyard in Brownsville, Texas, further expanding its presence in military shipbuilding and autonomous maritime logistics.





