Saronic Picks Texas for New $3B Shipyard

Saronic has selected Brownsville, Texas, as the site for Port Alpha, a next-generation shipyard the company plans to build to expand U.S. shipbuilding capacity.

The company said it plans to invest more than $3 billion in the facility, with construction expected to begin in 2026 and operations scheduled to start in 2028.

Initially spanning 835 acres at the Port of Brownsville, the site could eventually expand to nearly 4,400 acres. The shipyard will be capable of building vessels up to 850 feet long, with future expansion allowing production of vessels exceeding 1,200 feet.

Saronic said the project is expected to create up to 10,000 direct jobs over the next decade across skilled trades and engineering roles.

"America’s maritime future depends on our ability to build again. Port Alpha is our commitment to that mission. Built from the ground up to deliver ships at a speed and scale not seen since World War II, this investment is about more than constructing a shipyard. It is about rebuilding the industrial capacity, workforce, and manufacturing advantage required to ensure American maritime leadership for decades to come. The state of Texas and city of Brownsville give us the foundation to turn that vision into reality,” said Dino Mavrookas, co-founder and CEO of Saronic.

According to Saronic, the Port Alpha will complement its shipyard in Franklin, Louisiana, where the company is investing $300 million to expand production capacity for its autonomous vessels.