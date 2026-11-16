Saronic Technologies has selected Norway-based Syncrolift to design and supply what is expected to be the world's largest shiplift and vessel transfer system for Port Alpha, its planned $3 billion shipyard development in Brownsville, Texas.



The contract, valued at more than $100 million, calls for a shiplift featuring a 300-meter platform and lifting capacity of 67,000 tonnes, more than twice the capacity of the next-largest installation, according to Saronic.



The system will serve as a centerpiece of Port Alpha's production strategy, which emphasizes high-throughput construction of autonomous and conventionally crewed vessels for commercial and defense customers.



Rather than relying on traditional graving docks, Port Alpha will employ a production model allowing multiple ships to be assembled and outfitted simultaneously on land before being transferred to the shiplift for launching.



Syncrolift's tandem lifting system will incorporate a rigid platform, condition-monitoring technology and digital-twin controls to support safe vessel movements and lifting operations.



"Syncrolift's technology and track record made them the right supplier to deliver a system that is strategically important to how we're approaching Port Alpha and the reindustrialization of U.S. shipbuilding," said Doug Lambert, Saronic Co-Founder and COO.



The Port Alpha development initially encompasses 835 acres, with potential expansion to nearly 4,400 acres. Saronic projects the shipyard could create up to 10,000 direct jobs.



Syncrolift will manage the project from its headquarters in Vestby, Norway.



The award was announced in conjunction with the Atlantic Future Forum, highlighting Saronic's strategy of incorporating technologies and equipment from allied nations into its U.S. shipbuilding operations.



The investment reflects Saronic's ambition to increase domestic shipbuilding capacity through automated production processes, advanced vessel-handling infrastructure and parallel construction methods intended to accelerate deliveries.



