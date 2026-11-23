As the COP31 climate conference drifted into what proved to be record overtime, a negotiator from a small island state complained that a promised meeting with the talks' Turkish and Australian presidents had been cancelled yet again.

Saudi officials, meanwhile, had regular access, allowing them disproportionate influence at the Antalya conference, according to negotiators from Europe, small island states, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Riyadh was at the forefront of resisting language on reducing reliance on fossil fuels, the negotiators said, adding that was chiefly why a political agreement could not be reached for the first time since 2009.

The European Union, several small island states, and other nations particularly vulnerable to climate change said they could not accept a text that failed to mention the oil, gas, and coal that scientists say drive global warming.

"This COP, I believe, was hijacked by some oil states," Ireland's climate minister Darragh O'Brien told Reuters on behalf of the European Union when asked about Saudi Arabia's role in the negotiations.

The Turkish COP presidency said in a statement no group or country was given "preferential treatment". Representatives for Saudi Arabia and Australia did not immediately comment for this story.

Saudi Arabia and fellow members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have long opposed climate language targeting fossil fuels, saying they need to be part of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future.

Fossil fuels were explicitly mentioned in texts from previous COPs in 2021 in Glasgow and 2023 in Dubai.

But several negotiators said Riyadh's hand was strengthened at Antalya by the absence of active US engagement at COP31 and the lack of close US-China coordination that has helped broker compromises at previous COPs.

"Instead of having one or two major players helping define the boundaries of the discussion, those boundaries have become less clear," Singapore Environment Minister Grace Fu said.





Low Expectations from the Outset





COP31 began with modest expectations. Host Turkey was pushing a pledge to boost global electrification, and promising to emphasize implementation of past climate deals meant to help the planet avoid the worst consequences of global warming.

But divisions deepened after the Turkish presidency released a revised draft cover text that omitted any reference to fossil fuels.

As countries spent the second week of the talks trying to forge consensus around the wide range of options, delegates and observers said Saudi Arabia kept a fixed position: the text must not mention fossil fuels, and it should include language boosting carbon capture technologies that can reduce their emissions.

One delegate from an Asian country involved in the talks said Riyadh framed the positions as non-negotiable, even existential.

Saudi Arabia was not the only side unwilling to compromise, however. The European Union also hardened its position.

When asked how talks were going on Saturday, EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said: "It's either going to be a good deal or it's going to be no deal."

Germany convened meetings with small island states and other members of the High Ambition Coalition, which groups vulnerable nations, African countries and developed countries, including Singapore and Canada.

Together they produced a letter, backed by around 130 countries, that said any deal at Antalya must include mention of transitioning away from fossil fuels, and sent it to the presidency.

Around the same time, and as Saturday slipped into Sunday, Saudi, Chinese and Russian officials frequently visited the presidency's offices, even as representatives from other groups struggled to get meetings, delegates told Reuters.





An Angry Reaction to Sunday's Collapse





When the revised text finally emerged early on Sunday, many countries reacted angrily. The text largely ignored the coalition letter: it still had no mention of fossil fuels and kept strong language promoting carbon capture.

"It seems like we are negotiating with the Saudis," Maina Talia, Tuvalu’s climate minister, said at the time.

As Sunday wore on, negotiators openly discussed the possibility that the talks could collapse without achieving a political statement. Delegates were leaving Antalya to catch flights. Time was running out.

After the closing plenary started on Sunday afternoon in Antalya, COP31 president Murat Kurum said he could see there was no agreement and confirmed he would not advance any new text.

Some negotiators were left with the feeling the producers of the fossil fuels that have contributed to climate change wielded more power than those who want to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon world.

"It seems like when fossil fuels cannot be mentioned in the cover text, then somehow the oil countries have a larger voice at this COP," said Danish Climate Minister Samira Nawa.





(Reuters - Editing by Barbara Lewis)