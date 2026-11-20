The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said it had struck the Red Sea port of Hodeidah to destroy Houthi capabilities on Friday, as the militants warned airlines to avoid Saudi airspace, pledging new air strikes within hours.

The developments, a day after the group struck the tallest skyscraper in Riyadh, signalled a worsening of a conflict that has brought a humanitarian crisis to Yemen and severe disruption to Saudi Arabia, in parallel with the US-led war against Iran.

Hodeidah is the main port bringing food and other supplies into Houthi-controlled northern Yemen. The coalition had earlier warned civilians to evacuate the area.

The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed operational capabilities at the port that were used in smuggling operations and the transport of weapons and ballistic missiles. The port remains fully operational and the flow of goods will continue, according to Yemen’s Information Minister.





HOUTHIS TELL SHIPPING COMPANIES TO EVACUATE FROM SAUDI PORTS

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis, who had earlier said they would hit Red Sea ports if the Saudis carried out their own threat to strike the Yemeni port.

"We warn all employees, workers, and those in the vicinity of (Saudi Arabia's Red Sea) ports to evacuate them immediately and stay away. We also urge all shipping companies to immediately evacuate their ships from these ports," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement.

Airlines should avoid Saudi airspace "because it will be the scene of our operations in the coming hours," Saree said, making an exception for airspace near the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina. He also said the group would target a power station at Shuqaiq in southern Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition also said it carried out an operation in Yemen's capital Sanaa targeting ballistic missile and drone capabilities and that operations in Saada and Taiz were ongoing.

Since fighting resumed in Yemen in July in parallel with the wider Iran war, the Houthis have rapidly advanced in Yemen, seizing territory from Yemen's internationally recognised government and its allies, who are backed by Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis have carried out air strikes on Yemen in support of their allies on the ground, while the Houthis have struck Saudi oil targets, airports and office towers.

Deadly strikes on Riyadh's main airport last month led to the cancellation of most international flights, and Saudi Arabia has postponed or cancelled high-profile global events including soccer's AFC Asian Cup.

Saudi Arabia, a close ally of the United States, has been backing Yemen's internationally recognised government for more than a decade in a war that was fought to a stalemate in 2022 but reignited in July this year.

The Houthis have seized Yemen's Red Sea coast and forced the Saudi-backed forces aligned with the government to retreat over the weekend to defend their temporary capital in the southern port of Aden.

(Reuters)