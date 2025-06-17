SCHOTTEL to Equip Tug With RudderPropellers

SCHOTTEL is to equip a new OX series tractor tug from U.S.-based aluminum workboat builder Silverback Marine with two SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 100.

Designed in collaboration with Seattle headquartered Elliott Bay Design Group, the truckable tug will have a bollard pull of almost seven tons and ensure excellent maneuverability with an extremely compact size of just 7.9 meters (26’-0”) in length and 4.4 meters (14’- 6”) in width. The vessel, being built for the U.S. Department of Defense, is expected to be delivered in late 2025.

Silverback’s tug will be equipped with two SRP 100 azimuth thrusters, each with an input power of 216 kW and a propeller diameter of 850 mm. The design of the SRP fits perfectly into the overall concept of the new tug series, which aims to offer the greatest possible performance in an extremely compact vessel. For this purpose, the 360-degree steerable SRP provides the vessel with maximum maneuverability and combines bollard pull with a compact thruster design, that allows a space-saving installation on the tug.

The compact yet powerful tugboat, which will be used for towing and pushing activities, can be easily transported to job sites by truck and will perform operations normally only possible with much larger tugs.