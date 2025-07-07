SCHOTTEL Far East Announces New Managing Director

SCHOTTEL GmbH announced the appointment of Holger Trecksel as Managing Director of its subsidiary SCHOTTEL Far East, effective July 1, 2025. He succeeds Joachim Schein, who has played a pivotal role in the company’s development and success over the past two decades.

Holger Trecksel brings 23 years of experience in the maritime industry to his new role. Holding degrees in naval architecture and business administration, he became familiar with SCHOTTEL early in his career. Since then, he has held increasingly senior positions across at various maritime companies. To ensure a seamless transition, he has been working closely with Joachim Schein in recent months.

“We warmly welcome Holger Trecksel to his new position,” said Roland Schwandt, Deputy CEO of SCHOTTEL GmbH. “Holger has demonstrated that he is well-prepared to build on the strong foundation laid by Joachim Schein. We are confident that he will further enhance SCHOTTEL’s presence and partnerships in Southeast Asia, East Australasia, and Oceania.”