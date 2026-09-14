SCHOTTEL Launches PropControl 4

SCHOTTEL has unveiled PropControl 4, the latest generation of its propulsion control systems. The new solution helps operators and crews manage complex propulsion systems safely, efficiently, and intuitively. It combines control functions, user-friendly handling, operational reliability, and digital connectivity within a single platform.

Designed for azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters, and controllable pitch propellers, the system can be modularly adapted to a wide range of vessel types and propulsion configurations, ensuring the appropriate functions and operating modes for any propulsion configuration.

Control system for advanced control tasks

The growing focus on more efficient vessel and propulsion solutions presents operators with new challenges in terms of control and automation. With PropControl 4, SCHOTTEL offers a propulsion control system for applications that go beyond conventional propeller control. For example, the system supports mechanical-hybrid propulsion concepts, the combination of combustion engines and electric motors through Power Take-In (PTI) and Power Take-Off (PTO) functions. In addition, a wide range of operating modes is available for different application requirements, enabling, among other things, straightforward propulsion control of dual-fuel engines, the use of the propulsion system during firefighting operations, and various other applications.

Operator comfort

PropControl 4 has been designed around the requirements of day-to-day vessel operation. An interactive user interface combining physical and digital touch elements ensures intuitive operation and helps crews use even complex functions quickly and safely. A key feature is the newly developed control lever, offering improved ergonomics, haptic feedback, status indication and an integrated push-to-talk interface. Important operating conditions can be felt directly through the lever. In addition, the motorized control levers enable intuitive and safe desk takeover during operation. An integrated status indicator on the lever also provides an at-a-glance overview of the propulsion system's operating status.

Different application profiles

PropControl 4 offers a range of operating concepts that can be adapted to the respective application profile. For vessels with multiple propulsion units, such as offshore vessels, a display-based control concept allows key functions to be consolidated and integrated on the bridge in a particularly space-saving manner.

Alternatively, a fully haptic operating interface based on proven button panel technology is available. This solution is particularly suitable for workboats where crew members frequently operate the system without direct visual contact with the controls, making fully tactile elements the preferred choice. Depending on vessel type, mission profile and customer requirements, both approaches can be combined and weighted differently, enabling a tailor-made operating solution for any application.

Connected throughout the vessel lifecycle

The system complies with current cybersecurity requirements in accordance with IACS UR E27 and IEC 62443-3. Internal communication is based on CAN bus and Ethernet technologies. In addition, PropControl 4 can be connected to the internet, enabling a range of additional digital services and functionalities.

The foundation for these capabilities is the SCHOTTEL Smart Thruster Platform, a shared technology platform for hardware, software, and processes across SCHOTTEL's automation portfolio. It creates synergies between applications and provides operators with a future-proof foundation for the long-term efficient operation of their vessels. Accordingly, PropControl 4 comes equipped with advanced monitoring, data, and support capabilities. Operational and telemetry data can be collected and transmitted to SCHOTTEL MariNet. This provides operators with greater transparency regarding the condition of their propulsion systems and allows maintenance and operational decisions to be based on reliable data.

Additional connectivity features enable secure remote access for service and maintenance purposes. Log files and system information can be retrieved, display views can be accessed remotely, and software and parameter updates can be performed without being onboard. This enables faster fault analysis and more efficient planning and execution of service interventions.