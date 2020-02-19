SCHOTTEL Propulsion for Turkish-built Tug

SCHOTTEL said it has secured a contract with Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine to provide propulsion units for a newly built escort and harbor tug.

The Robert-Allan-designed tugboat is under construction at the Ereğli Shipyard in Northern Turkey. It will be used for harbor and terminal operations as well as for coastal towing.

The main propulsion for the RAmparts 3200 tug consists of a pair of SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 460 CP – each driven by a diesel engine with 2,350 kW. The four-bladed controllable pitch propellers with a diameter of 2.70 meters is said to ensure maximum vessel maneuverability as well as top propulsion efficiency. This thruster configuration will enable an expected bollard pull of about 75 tons and a free running speed of approximately 12.5 knots.

The new tug is scheduled to enter service in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Photo: SCHOTTEL