SCHOTTEL to Provide Propulsion for New Mersey Ferry

SCHOTTEL has been selected to provide the propulsion package for the new Mersey Ferries passenger ferry Royal Daffodil. Designed and constructed by Cammell Laird Shiprepairers & Shipbuilders Limited in Birkenhead, United Kingdom, the vessel was officially launched in September 2026 and replaces the Royal Iris after 67 years of operation on the Mersey River in the Liverpool City Region.

Operating on a tidal river with frequent berthing maneuvers and dense surrounding traffic places high demands on the propulsion system. To address these requirements, the Royal Daffodil is equipped with two hydrodynamically optimized SCHOTTEL EcoPellers type SRE 210 and one SCHOTTEL Transverse Thruster type STT 110. This configuration enables vessel control and a smooth transition from transit operations to harbor and maneuvering operations. As a result, safe and efficient docking and undocking maneuvers can be carried out during scheduled service. Combined with the redundant propulsion concept, precise vessel handling ensures a high level of operational safety and availability, even under demanding traffic conditions.

The two SRE each feature the LE-Drive variant ("embedded L-Drive"). Their compact, fully electric design helps optimize machinery space usage while reducing noise and vibration levels. This enhances passenger comfort, an important factor for short-distance commuter services and sightseeing operations on a heavily frequented river route.