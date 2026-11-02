German propulsion specialist SCHOTTEL has introduced a new submersible auxiliary thruster designed to improve maneuverability and positioning accuracy for crewed and uncrewed underwater vehicles, including submarines.

The SCHOTTEL PumpJet Submersible SPJ-S provides continuously adjustable thrust through 360 degrees and is designed for civil and military underwater operations, including deepwater missions and maneuvering in confined spaces.

The electrically driven system uses an impeller without a gearbox, enabling low-noise operation, while a pressure compensation system equalizes hydrostatic pressure at the seals to support operations at greater depths.

Unlike retractable auxiliary propulsion systems, the SPJ-S provides immediate thrust without requiring deployment before use.

The thruster is installed flush with the hull to avoid additional hydrodynamic resistance and reduce the risk of damage from seabed contact. Its construction also enables controlled bottoming on the seabed.

The compact system can be integrated into platforms ranging from extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (XLUUVs) to submarines.

In addition to providing auxiliary propulsion, the SPJ-S can serve as a take-home propulsion system to maintain maneuverability in the event of main propulsion failure.

The thruster is available in three sizes, covering a power range of approximately 50 to 990 kW.

SCHOTTEL will present the SPJ-S for the first time at Euronaval 2026, taking place in Paris from November 3 to 6.