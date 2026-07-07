SciencoFAST Introduces the Slide-In Marine Sanitation Device

SciencoFAST launched the MarineFAST Slide-In, a Marine Sanitation Device with a rail-mounted installation system that allows the unit to either slide directly into existing hull tanks and slide back out, or drop into an existing tank or space for easy inspection or maintenance.

“The MarineFAST Slide-In was developed to solve one of the most common challenges in marine sanitation—tight equipment rooms and limited-service access,” said Bob Millerbaugh, Executive Vice President, Marine Sales. “This system is ideal for either new builds or repurposing existing tanks and retrofitting with an MSD.”

Built on SciencoFAST’s marine wastewater treatment technology, the MarineFAST Slide-In delivers reliable long-term performance and compliance with major marine sanitation standards, including USCG, IMO, MARPOL, MEPC, and ABS requirements.

Key Benefits of the MarineFAST Slide-In Include: