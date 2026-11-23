Scientists on a 35-day expedition that concluded last month aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor (too) to the Romanche Fracture Zone in the equatorial mid-Atlantic discovered a 5-million-year-old sunken coral atoll, the top of which is 900 meters below the sea surface. The finding confirms a 30-year-old hypothesis that there were once coral atolls in the middle of the Atlantic, a region where they do not exist today. A bustling deep-sea coral garden now sits atop the prehistoric atoll.

The Brazilian-led team also gathered the first visual evidence of dozens of thriving, vulnerable marine ecosystems in the fracture zone, an area long thought to harbor abundant deep-sea life. The team discovered ancient sponge gardens, 1,000-year-old cold-water corals, rare zoanthid meadows (an animal related to anemones and corals), and squids and octopuses across four distinct regions from depths ranging from 600 to 4,000 meters.

“We produced the first scientific evidence confirming the ecological and biological uniqueness of this region,” said the expedition’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Jose Angel Perez, a professor and oceanographer from the Universidade do Vale do Itajaí, Brazil. “Our data strengthens the importance of the Romanche Fracture Zone as an area to be considered for protection under the recently ratified High Seas Treaty.”

The expedition team first pinpointed the ancient coral atoll using the mapping capabilities of R/V Falkor (too) and the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), The Childlike Empress. Then they used the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) SuBastian to investigate the seafloor with high-definition cameras. The sunken atoll is 300 meters tall (nearly the height of the Eiffel Tower) and composed of fossilized coral. It is cemented atop a volcanically formed ridge that rises 4,100 meters above the seafloor.

The science team examined footage of a geological sample from a 5-million-year-old sunken coral atoll in the equatorial Atlantic Ocean’s Romanche Fracture Zone. The fragment is a fossil from shallow water coral, proving that the region was once a shallow reef. The submerged atoll’s peak is 900 meters below the sea surface. The structure of the sunken island is ancient coral, forming a 300-meter-tall platform, nearly the height of the Eiffel Tower, located on a volcanic ridge rising 4,100 meters off the seafloor. Led by Brazilian scientists, the international team documented a bustling ecosystem of deep-water corals thriving on the prehistoric structure. Credit: ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

The Romanche Fracture Zone is the longest geological fault in the Atlantic Ocean. Characterized by deep underwater valleys and steep slopes rising thousands of meters above the seafloor, it crosses the equator and lies in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It serves as a corridor where North Atlantic Deep Water and Antarctic Bottom Water mix. Additionally, surface conditions support frequent phytoplankton blooms that eventually die and sink, providing food for deeper ecosystems.

Scientists have long suspected that this area was a biodiversity hotspot, but no previous expeditions to the region used an ROV to visualize the seafloor and document the animals that live in the Romanche Fracture Zone.

One of the rare discoveries was a sponge and coral garden at a depth of 4,300 meters, deeper than the scientists expected to find large groups of these organisms. At these depths, the Ocean generally has less available food and lacks the essential minerals sponges and corals need to thrive. At 1,200 meters, they found another ecosystem that, while common in shallow waters, is rarely observed in the deep sea – thousands of tiny light-pink zoanthids carpeting the seafloor, covering an area the size of a soccer field.

“Everywhere we looked, we saw stories emerging,” said Dr. Paulo Sumida, a professor at the University of São Paulo. “While there are big stories like sponges living at depths that far exceed our expectations, there were also small ones that are just as important— like little animals hiding in the mud or dangling from coral branches. Every animal living in these ecosystems plays a vital role that we want to understand.”

The scientists suspect there are likely new species amongst their samples. The amount of data collected during the expedition could amount to decades of research, said Perez.

Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor (too) sails in the equatorial Atlantic Ocean over the Romanche Fracture Zone. During the 35-day expedition, a team led by Brazilian scientists captured the first visual evidence of thriving deep-sea ecosystems across the longest fault in the Atlantic Ocean, including a sunken coral atoll and deep-water sponge gardens. Credit: Misha Vallejo Prut / Schmidt Ocean Institute