UK Chamber Warns Against Scrapping Le Touquet Treaty

Emmanuel Macron, the newly-elected French President, vowed during his election campaign to renegotiate the Le Touquet agreement which enables British border officials to carry out checks in France.

The treaty provided for France and Britain to erect juxtaposed border controls in Channel ports.

Responding to reports that ferry companies will be asked to assume responsibility for border controls at ferry ports if President-elect Macron cancels the Treaty of Le Touquet, Guy Platten , CEO of the UK Chamber of Shipping said: "'The Government knows that the policy of treating ferry operators as auxiliary immigration officers does not work"

"Under international rules, agreed by the International Maritime Organisation, it is ports, not ferry operators, who are responsible for ensuring that only passengers with tickets are able to get near a ship. Individuals intent on entering the UK illegally, typically by hiding in the backs of trucks, are required to be screened out by ports.

"Asking ferry operators to take this role on has untold and complex legal ramifications.

"But the respective Governments should also consider the economic impact. If ferry operators, were required to check every lorry before embarkation for illegal immigrants, then voyage delays will see colossal queues of cars and lorries, particularly around French ferry ports.

"We urge the Prime Minister to work with us constructively and with an open mind. Meanwhile, President-elect Macron should be under no illusions that the net effect of ending Le Touquet would be as damaging for the Ports of Calais and Dunkirk, as it would be Dover and Portsmouth."