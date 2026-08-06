SDHI to Build Four Svitzer Tugs

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), India’s largest shipbuilding and heavy engineering company, has secured a contract from Denmark-based towage operator Svitzer A/S to construct four advanced TRAnsverse 3200 tugs. Deliveries for the order are scheduled to commence in early 2028. The vessels will be constructed to Bureau Veritas class.

Co-developed by naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. and Svitzer, the patented TRAnsverse 3200 design is engineered for harbor towage and escort operations. Featuring a hydrodynamic hull design and omni-directional propulsion, the vessels are capable of safely guiding large ships through severe weather and restricted port channels.

Delivering an 80-ton bollard pull, the TRAnsverse design is up to 15% more fuel efficient than conventional tug designs, directly supporting global maritime decarbonization goals.

The Transverse 3200 tugs will be biofuel, IMO Tier III emissions standards, and FiFi1 firefighting class ready.

Copenhagen-headquartered Svitzer operates a fleet of over 500 vessels worldwide. This order is a part of Svitzer's long-term fleet renewal program, aimed at deploying high-efficiency vessels to optimize port and terminal operations globally.

The vessels will be built at SDHI’s yard in Pipavav, Gujarat, adjacent to the port where Svitzer also has a harbor towage operation.