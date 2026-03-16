SDSU, Samsung Heavy Industries Announce New Maritime Center

San Diego State University announced a partnership with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), a global leader in shipbuilding and offshore engineering, during a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony held on the university’s campus March 12.

The collaboration leverages innovative research and workforce development from SDSU’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, San Diego’s active ports and shipyards, and SHI’s innovative maritime technologies.

Together, the South Korean company and SDSU will establish the SHI-SDSU Advanced Maritime Center (SSAM) and joint activities focused on advanced manufacturing, AI and autonomous systems, and sustainability in maritime applications.

“We expect the center to contribute to expanding Korea-U.S. cooperation in shipbuilding and offshore technologies," said Wang-Keun Lee, COO of Samsung Heavy Industries.

“U.S. shipbuilding dominated the global industry in the 1950s, but the country has since lost much of its manufacturing infrastructure and technical expertise. Rebuilding this capability will require collaboration with major Korean shipbuilders such as Samsung Heavy Industries,” said Patrick Kwon, chair of SDSU’s Department of Mechanical Engineering since 2024. “The establishment of SSAM on the campus of SDSU, together with the local presence of shipbuilding leader NASSCO, positions San Diego as a potential epicenter for revitalizing the U.S. shipbuilding industry.”

Partnership priorities include commercialization of newly discovered technologies, professional training and internships for SDSU students, and opportunities for international exchange through visiting research scholar arrangements.



