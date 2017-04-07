Marine Link
Friday, April 7, 2017

Seadrill Bags Contract For West Aquarius

April 7, 2017

West Aquarius. Photo: Seadrill Partners LLC

West Aquarius. Photo: Seadrill Partners LLC

 Seadrill Partners (SDLP) has secured a one well contract with BP Canada Energy Group ULC for the West Aquarius in eastern Canada. 

 
The contract is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2018. 
 
The backlog for the contract, estimated to be a maximum of 120 days, is expected to be approximately $31 million.  
 
Last week, SDLP announced that Seadrill Limited, on behalf of SDLP, and its banking group have agreed to extend a series of key dates as part of Seadrill Limited's ongoing restructuring efforts.  
 
Seadrill Limited has reached agreement to extend the milestone to implement a restructuring plan from 30 April to 31 July 2017 and also to extend the related covenant amendments and waivers expiring on 30 June 2017 to 30 September 2017.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News