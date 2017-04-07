Seadrill Bags Contract For West Aquarius

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) has secured a one well contract with BP Canada Energy Group ULC for the West Aquarius in eastern Canada.

The contract is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2018.

The backlog for the contract, estimated to be a maximum of 120 days, is expected to be approximately $31 million.

Last week, SDLP announced that Seadrill Limited, on behalf of SDLP, and its banking group have agreed to extend a series of key dates as part of Seadrill Limited's ongoing restructuring efforts.

Seadrill Limited has reached agreement to extend the milestone to implement a restructuring plan from 30 April to 31 July 2017 and also to extend the related covenant amendments and waivers expiring on 30 June 2017 to 30 September 2017.