Seafarers Wanted: MSC’ Nicholson Touts Upgraded Pay and Benefits plus ‘The Mission’

When talk turns to revitalizing the U.S. maritime industrial base, many of the conversations come back to the critical nature of maritime missions and U.S. economic and national security. The U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command is a critical part of this national security equation, as a military force only goes as far as its supply chain of fuel, food, ammo and other critical supplies allow. RADM Benjamin Nicholson, Commander, U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command, visited with Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast, for a deep and broad discussion on all matters impacting the force, starting with the changes in mariner pay and benefits that will enable MSC to attract and retain the seafarers it wants and needs to fuel its mission. Applying lessons learned in the Middle East conflict with Iran and eyeing potential conflict in the Pacific theatre, RADM Nicholson discussed the whole package, from people to ships to training and education to political support.