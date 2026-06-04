SEA-LNG: LNG Bunkering is Surging

2026 data shows that the methane decarbonization pathway is moving forward despite geopolitical disruption and regulatory uncertainty, says industry coalition SEA-LNG.

LNG bunkering volumes are surging in major bunkering hubs, liquefied biomethane sales have grown six-fold in major ports and LNG-fueled vessels now account for about 90% of the entire alternative fuel vessel orderbook.

LNG bunkering volumes are rising in key ports. Singapore recorded a 48% increase in LNG bunkering in Q1 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, reaching 150,000 tonnes. Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges together reported a 44% increase over the same period, with Antwerp-Bruges alone recording a 214% surge.

Uptake of liquefied biomethane (LBM) is also increasing. The Port of Rotterdam recorded a more than six-fold increase in LBM blend bunkering in 2025 compared to 2024, with 15,260 cbm bunkered in Q1 2026 alone - almost matching the total for the whole of 2025.

Gasum reported biomethane grew from 0.8% to 12.3% of its maritime gas volumes between 2024 and 2025, while Titan Clean Fuels recorded liquefied biomethane rising from 6.5% to 19.1% of total delivered volume over the same period.

Steve Esau, SEA-LNG COO, said: "The transition is not without headwinds. Some parts of the industry are pulling back. But the methane pathway is not one of them. Bunkering volumes are up. The orderbook is growing. Emissions are coming down. The value chain is stepping forward, not back.”

According to data from DNV, 60 LNG dual-fuel vessels were ordered in the first five months of 2026. This spans container ships, car and truck carriers, oil tankers, and cruise ships. While orders are down, reflecting broader market uncertainty and shipyard capacity constraints, LNG-fueled ships now account for almost 90% of all alternative-fuel vessels on order globally, which is an increase from 66% year-to-date.

Fuel optionality is one of the reasons for the success of the methane pathway. Dual-fuel vessels can switch between LNG, LBM and conventional marine fuels as market conditions change, providing resilience in a volatile market. LBM and e-methane can be produced domestically from waste and renewable energy sources, reducing exposure to geopolitical supply disruptions while aiding the circular economy.



