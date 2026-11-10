Seasats announced a partnership with Neros that brings Neros' Archer 10" Strike and Archer Al FPV drones aboard the Quickfish unmanned surface vessel (USV). The partnership combines maritime presence, rapid response, and kinetic strike capability to deliver affordable maritime strike at scale.

Quickfish's enclosed, modular payload bay carries six Archer strike drones, giving operators multiple shots from a single vessel and protecting the drones in all ocean conditions until they are needed. Satellite connectivity and onboard control relays allow pilots to launch and fly those drones from anywhere in the world. The companies have demonstrated the integrated capability through multiple successful launches at sea.

Quickfish is the rapid response vessel in the Seasats USV family, with a sprint speed of 40 knots, multi-week loiter endurance, and the ability to withstand rough seas. Cued by Lightfish or other sensors, it can reposition to identify a contact and launch Archer drones from its modular payload bay.

Neros' Archer 10" Strike and Archer Al are one-way FPV strike drones shaped by combat experience and built for mass production. The partnership pairs an affordable, expendable strike system with a reusable surface vessel that can return to port, refuel, and reload. Both companies design for production at scale, supported by resilient domestic and allied supply chains, so the capability can be fielded and sustained in numbers.

Customers can reach out to Seasats for combined USV and aerial-system configurations, while Archer systems can be purchased directly from Neros.