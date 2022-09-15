Seaspan Cancels Four-ship Newbuild Order

Containership lessor Seaspan Corporation announced it has canceled an order for four containership newbuilds "due to certain conditions in the contracts not being fulfilled".

The original order, which was announced in May, was for four 7,700 TEU dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) containerships from an undisclosed "major" shipyard.

"Due to certain conditions in the contracts not being fulfilled by the counterparty, the contracts have become null and void. Seaspan has notified the relevant parties and has reserved its rights to claim against the counterparty in relation to the contracts," the company said on Thursday.

The newbuilds, which had been scheduled for delivery in the third and fourth quarters of 2024, were lined up to be chartered by a "leading global liner customer".