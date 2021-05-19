Marine Link
May 19, 2021
Seaspan Takes Delivery of Two 8,500 TEU Vessels

May 19, 2021

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Seaspan Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. announced on Wednesday it has accepted delivery of two quality 8,500 TEU scrubber-fitted containerships on long-term charter with a global liner.

Bing Chen, chairman, president and CEO of Seaspan, said, "Our creative customer partnership, executional expertise and operational excellence continue to drive quality growth as we provide market leading solutions to our customers. Global liners increasingly prefer Seaspan as the partner of choice through our reliable and scalable platform and consistent delivery of best-in-class services. We are well positioned to continue quality growth and value creation for our shareholders through all market cycles."

As of March 31, Seaspan's fleet consisted of 127 containerships representing total capacity of approximately 1,073,200 TEU. the company also has 37 vessels under construction and four secondhand vessels, including the two vessel deliveries announced today, with aggregate TEU of 597,000, increasing total capacity to 1,670,200 TEU, on a fully delivered basis.

