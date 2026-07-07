Seaspan Welcomes TKMS as Build Partner for Canadian Submarine Program

Seaspan Shipyards welcomed the Government of Canada’s announcement of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) as the strategic build partner for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP). The project aligns with Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS) and falls under the Build-Partner-Buy framework.

In support of Canada’s DIS and partner strategy, Seaspan and TKMS signed a teaming agreement in support of CPSP in January. Through the 212CD program with TKMS, Germany and Norway, Canada will join a multi-national submarine partnership with experience in submarine exports, Arctic operations, sustainment expertise and interoperability with NATO.

Canada has identified a critical priority for CPSP to establish a sovereign sustainment capability for the future submarines on both the West and East Coasts of Canada. This capability integrates the Royal Canadian Navy, the Maritime Equipment Program, the Fleet Maintenance Facilities and Canadian industry.

Under CPSP, Canada expects to receive up to 12 new diesel-electric, ice-capable submarines to replace the aging Victoria-class fleet. The first submarine is expected to be delivered in the mid-2030s.