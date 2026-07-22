SeaTac Marine Leverage MARAD Grant for New Equipment

SeaTac Marine Services, a small business marine transportation company in Seattle, WA, took delivery of a Taylor 700XL Forklift in May 2025.

With help from the US Maritime Administration’s Marine Highway Grant program, SeaTac Marine Services was able to purchase this American-made machine, built by Taylor Forklifts in Louisville, Mississippi, it is fully "Build America, Buy America Act" compliant.

Established in 2007, the US Marine Highway Program provides federal funding for projects and water-based freight improvements. The aim of the program is to relieve landslide highway congestion, reduce emissions, and boost the efficiency of the national transportation system.

Procured with expansion in mind, the Taylor XL-700L is designed for heavy-duty material handling and is built for both strength and safety. SeaTac Marine Services plays an important role in the supply chain route between Alaska and the Lower 48 states. For 26 years, they have transported bulk cargoes to Alaska via barge. They are looking to expand into high, wide and heavy cargoes, and with an extra tall mast, this new forklift will do just that; improving processes for receiving and loading freight. New and updated equipment saves time, reduces cost overruns, improves safety and ups the on time delivery of cargo.

“The Marine Highway Grant Program was a highly beneficial tool for us. It has been massively helpful to further out goals of fleet modernization and improved landslide efficiency. We feel fortunate to have partnered with them to help improve cargo movement in the Pacific Northwest,” said Maggie Adams, Owner/Operator, SeaTac Marine.



