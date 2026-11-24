Singapore-based offshore and marine engineering group Seatrium will reduce its Singapore workforce by approximately 2% as part of a restructuring program aimed at streamlining operations and optimizing its shipyard network.

The workforce redesign, announced jointly with the Seatrium Employees Union (SEU) on November 24, marks the company's first workforce restructuring exercise since its merger in 2023.

The changes form part of Seatrium's broader transformation under its One Seatrium Global Delivery Model, which centrally manages work allocation across the group's international yard network based on available capacity and resources.

Seatrium has progressively reduced its global yard network from 15 facilities in 2023 to 11, with further changes planned across its Singapore operations.

Tuas Boulevard Yard will remain the group's flagship mega-yard, while Admiralty Yard, which has been progressively scaled down, is scheduled to be returned to the Singapore Government in 2028.

The company's three other Singapore facilities — Benoi Yard, Pioneer Yard and Tuas Yard — will be refocused on work best suited to their capabilities, with Tuas Yard shifting towards higher-value repair and upgrade activities.

Seatrium said it had reviewed redeployment, employee upskilling and other workforce optimization measures before proceeding with the restructuring.

The company invested approximately S$7 million in employee training in 2025 and delivered more than 600,000 training hours globally across technical, leadership and capability-building programs.

SEU was notified ahead of the exercise and worked with the company on arrangements for affected employees, including retrenchment packages and outplacement assistance.

The union will also provide additional support through labour movement resources, including NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute.

Seatrium said the restructuring had been planned to maintain business continuity, with no disruption expected to ongoing operations or project execution.