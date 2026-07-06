Seatrium Powers First Electricity Export to Singapore Grid from Floating Platform

Seatrium Limited has announced that it has achieved the first export of electricity to the Singapore national grid from its Floating Living Lab (FLL), marking a step forward in next-generation floating energy infrastructure.

The FLL is a world-first, Remote-CON notated floating DER platform, classed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and supported by a Remote Operations Centre (ROC), built on DNV's assurance frameworks for remote operations. It integrates distributed energy resources into floating power assets serving both grid and marine consumers across Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Combining a stacked battery energy storage system and gas bunkering infrastructure, the facility supports emerging business models such as PaaS and new energy infrastructure ownership, positioning the Group at the forefront of offshore energy as power demand in heavy consumer markets grows.

The FLL received its first operational parcel of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in March this year via ship-to-ship bunkering. The LNG is converted into electricity using onboard gas engines to support Seatrium's operational energy requirements, with surplus power exported to the Singapore electricity grid. This dual capability enables the FLL to reliably meet peak on-site demand while generating sufficient excess electricity that can meet the monthly energy needs of approximately 1,500 four-room HDB households, underscoring its role as an integrated and scalable energy solution.

In addition, the FLL has achieved the Remote-CON notation from ABS, validating its remote-control capabilities for power generation and controls from an onshore command centre. The notation recognizes the integration of advanced automation, secure communications and control system architecture, enabling key onboard systems to be operated remotely while meeting stringent safety and redundancy standards.

To further scale these capabilities, Seatrium has operationalized a ROC built on DNV's assurance frameworks, integrating secure communications, data pipelines, and human-in-the-loop decision support for centralized monitoring across the FLL and broader connected offshore assets.

Seatrium's ROC capabilities are strengthened with the application of Al and Al-Ops to automate data processing, optimize energy use and accelerates decision making with analytics. Cybersecurity, including post-quantum encryption, protects systems interactions with ROC. Together, these capabilities enable Seatrium to meet global standards for safety and reliability, while scaling remote operations, improving asset performance, and delivering advanced digital infrastructure solutions to customers worldwide.

In collaboration with partners, Seatrium is advancing its design and operational capabilities, leveraging data-driven optimization, Al-enabled tools, and digital twin technologies. These efforts expand its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) opportunities in decarbonization projects, while growing its software and service offerings and advancing floating energy storage as a new infrastructure asset class.

Looking ahead, Seatrium intends to scale the proven FLL capabilities for nearshore electrification solutions in Singapore and beyond, drawing on its integrated capabilities in engineering, digitalization and energy systems.