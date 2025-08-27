Seatrium Signs FLNG Vessel Upgrade Deal for Golar LNG

Seatrium has secured a contract from Golar Hilli Corporation, a subsidiary of Golar LNG, to perform the upgrading of floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit Hilli Episeyo.

Scheduled to enter the yard in the third quarter of 2026, the project involves technical modifications for FLNG Hilli Episeyo’s redeployment.

The scope of work includes engineering and procurement of long-lead items, repair and life extension and winterization of the vessel, as well as the installation of a new soft-yoke mooring system.

When completed, FLNG Hilli Episeyo will be redeployed in the Gulf of San Matias in the Rio Negro province offshore Argentina, liquifying gas from the Vaca Muerta Shale formation onshore in Neuquen province for 20 years.

FLNG Hilli Episeyo, with a nameplate capacity of 2.45 MMt/year, is set to restart operations in 2027.

The upgrading of FLNG Hilli Episeyo is part of a broader suite of solutions developed by Seatrium to address the industry’s focus on energy transition, with LNG widely regarded as a transition fuel. FLNG Hilli Episeyo was converted and delivered by the Group in 2017.

Seatrium also delivered FLNG Gimi to Golar in 2023, which has recently started commercial operations at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Field.

"We are honored to be entrusted once again by Golar with this FLNG upgrading contract. FLNG Hilli Episeyo is a testament to the strong track record of the projects we have delivered to Golar over the years and reflects their confidence in Seatrium as a partner in the development, conversion and upgrading of high-quality, sustainable, and robust production units,” said Marlin Khiew, Executive Vice President, Energy (Americas), Seatrium.