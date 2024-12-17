Seaway7 Gets Inch Cape Transport and Installation Job

Seaway7, part of Subsea7 Group, has secured a contract for the transport and installation of pin-pile jacket foundations and transition pieces for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The contract, valued between $150 million and $300 million, has been awarded to Seaway7 by Cape Offshore Limited, a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

The 1.1GW Inch Cape project offshore site is located in the Scottish North Sea, 15 kilometers off the Angus coast, and will comprise 72 wind turbine generators.

The turbines of the V236-15.0 MW type, each rated at 15 MW, will be supplied by Vestas.

Seaway7’s scope of work includes the transport and installation of 18 pin-pile jacket foundations and 54 transition pieces with offshore works expected to begin in 2026.

“We are looking forward to supporting ESB and Red Rock on the Inch Cape project and at the same time making a contribution to the UK’s energy security and emissions reduction targets,” said Lloyd Duthie, Seaway7’s VP UK & Asia.

“I am extremely pleased to have such an experienced party as Seaway7 sign with the project and take responsibility for the installation of our jacket foundations and the transition pieces,” added John Hill, Inch Cape’s Project Director.

The wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2027.

SSE Energy Markets agreed to offtake 50% of the wind farm’s electricity output for a period of at least 15 years.