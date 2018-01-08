Marine Link
Tuesday, January 9, 2018

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim on Sanchi tanker

January 8, 2018

Kitack Lim. Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Kitack Lim. Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim said that  his organisation's thoughts and prayers are with the seafarers still missing from the oil tanker Sanchi, following a reported collision off the coast of China

 
"I send my deepest sympathies to all their families and loved one," he said in a statement.
 
Kitack would like to commend all those who have been involved in the international search and rescue operations so far and in the efforts to battle the fire and contain pollution from the ship.
 
“This is an ongoing situation which we are monitoring. IMO stands ready to offer any technical assistance that may be needed. In the longer term, it is expected that there will be a full investigation into this incident and that the results and findings will be brought to IMO so that we can do whatever may be necessary to reduce the chances of such an incident happening again," Kitack added.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News