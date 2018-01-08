IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim on Sanchi tanker

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim said that his organisation's thoughts and prayers are with the seafarers still missing from the oil tanker Sanchi, following a reported collision off the coast of China.

"I send my deepest sympathies to all their families and loved one," he said in a statement.

Kitack would like to commend all those who have been involved in the international search and rescue operations so far and in the efforts to battle the fire and contain pollution from the ship.

“This is an ongoing situation which we are monitoring. IMO stands ready to offer any technical assistance that may be needed. In the longer term, it is expected that there will be a full investigation into this incident and that the results and findings will be brought to IMO so that we can do whatever may be necessary to reduce the chances of such an incident happening again," Kitack added.