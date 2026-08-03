Sedgwick Awarded Lloyd's Surveyor Agency Appointments for Houston, New Orleans Ports

Sedgwick, a risk and claims administration partner, has secured Lloyd's Surveyor Agency appointments for Houston and New Orleans, further strengthening the company's ability to support marine clients across two of the most significant United States ports.

A Lloyd's Surveyor Agency appointment is a designation awarded to marine surveyors and claims adjusters within the Lloyd's market. Appointed agencies serve as trusted local resources, providing expertise and support to the global insurance community across major ports and commercial centers worldwide.

The appointments recognize Sedgwick's technical expertise and commitment to delivering specialized marine services in critical maritime markets. Houston and New Orleans represent important centers of global commerce, with Houston supporting significant energy, petrochemical, offshore and project cargo activity, and New Orleans serving as a gateway for the Mississippi River, bulk cargo, grain, and barge-related operations.

Sedgwick provides marine claims and loss adjusting services through a network of experienced professionals with expertise across complex marine losses and evolving global supply chain risks. The company's coordinated approach helps clients navigate marine incidents with technical knowledge, operational experience and coordinated support.