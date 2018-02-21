Marine Link
Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Sembcorp Marine Swings to Q4 Loss

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 21, 2018

File Image (CREDIT: AdobeStock / (c) Nightman)

File Image (CREDIT: AdobeStock / (c) Nightman)

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter, with revenue plunging 21 percent due to lower rig-building revenue, fewer floater and offshore platforms projects.
 
The rig builder reported a net loss of S$33.8 million ($25.59 million) for the three months ended December, compared with profit of S$34.3 million a year ago.
 
The company's full-year net profit slumped 82 percent to S$14.1 million. Analysts expected Sembcorp to report a net income of S$70.6 million for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
 
Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News