Sembcorp Marine Swings to Q4 Loss

#BTC100 History
Bouchard Transportation Co. launches Liberty Ship S.S. Frederick Bouchard in November 1944. Built in memory of Capt. Fred Bouchard…
Container Fleets & Demand Growing in Step -BIMCO
For 2018, the world containership fleet is expected to grow in step with global demand, according to BIMCO’s latest container shipping market outlook.
Baltic Index Hits Three-week High
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index climbed 2.6 percent on Wednesday to mark a three-week high, boosted by an increase…
CMA CGM Improves SAMWAF Service
CMA CGM announced the port coverage improvement of its SAMWAF service connecting Brazil and Plata area to West Africa and…
Fincantieri Lays Keel for Italy’s New Amphibious Unit
A keel laying ceremony of the multipurpose amphibious unit (LHD or Landing Helicopter Dock) was held Tuesday at Fincantieri’s…
Forhaug Steps in as CEO at MMT
Marine surveying company MMT has appointed Peter Forhaug as acting CEO from January 1, 2018 while the Sweden based firm conducts…
New UK Sub Completes its First Dive
The U.K. Royal Navy’s fourth Astute class submarine, Audacious, has completed its first ever dive, marking a milestone on…
USS Wyoming Arrives in Norfolk for Overhaul
Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN-742) arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) on January 9 for refueling…
Egypt's GASC Buys 120,000 Tonnes Wheat in Tender
Egypt's state grain buyer GASC said on Wednesday that it had bought 120,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender. GASC gave no more details.
Interview: William P. Doyle - CEO, Dredging Contractors of America
William P. Doyle is the new CEO & Executive Director of the Dredging Contractors of America (DCA). Twice a U.S. Senate confirmed…
Ports of Indiana: Building on Success
The Ports of Indiana is a statewide port authority, established in 1963, which operates three ports: two on the Ohio River, one on Lake Michigan.
Telford Offshore: A New Offshore Services Provider
There’s a new name in the global oil and gas industry: Telford Offshore, which officially launched today after acquiring four vessels from Sea
Triple-screw Tug for the Hudson
“The Daisy Mae is the closest you can get to Z-drive maneuverability, without the cost of Z-drive,” maintains her builder Joseph Rodriguez of
Vigor Adds $20 Mln Drydock
Vigor built on its ongoing investments in critical infrastructure in the Puget Sound in 2017 with the $20 million investment in another drydock.
Morch Elected to J. Lauritzen BoD
Danish shipping company J. Lauritzen adds CEO of Norwegian Odfjell, Kristian V. Mørch, and CFO of the cleaning company ISS, Barbara Plucnar Jensen