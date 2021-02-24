Semiramis Paliou Named CEO of Diana Shipping

Semiramis Paliou has been named chief executive officer of Greek dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping, replacing her father Simeon Palios who will remain as chairman.

Paliou has served as a director of the company since March 2015, deputy CEO since October 2019 and chief operating officer since August 2018. She has more than 20 years of experience in shipping, having begun her career at Lloyd's Register in 1996.

Paliou's appointment is part of a series of senior management changes announced by the NASDAQ-listed shipowner that take effect March 1.

Ioannis Zafirakis has been appointed chief financial officer on a permanent basis, having served in that role on an interim basis since February 2020. He will also retain the roles of chief strategy officer, treasurer and secretary.

Eleftherios Papatrifon joins the company as chief operating officer. He was most recently CEO, cofounder and director of Quintana Shipping.

Anastasios Margaronis will continue as president and a director of the company, positions he has held since 2005.

Commenting on the appointments, Palios said, “The board of directors has recognized the importance of providing an orderly and seamless succession, which will ensure that we have the senior leadership in place to continue the strategic vision and sound management of the company for the future. Ms. Semiramis Paliou has clearly demonstrated her strong qualifications for her new role as chief executive officer. She has a deep knowledge and understanding of the shipping industry and our company. In particular, she has served admirably as deputy chief executive officer since October 2019, a period when our company and industry faced the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. I have great confidence in the strength and continuity of the entire Diana Shipping Inc. leadership team.”