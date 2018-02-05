CMR to Supply CCTV Systems for Newbuild Semi-Submersibles

Marine automation and instrumentation specialists CMR Group said it has secured an order from industrial conglomerate Kongsberg Maritime AS for new closed-circuit television (CCTV) video surveillance systems for two new semi-submersible heavy lift, construction and accommodation vessels.

The deal, which includes spare parts and maintenance support, will see the supply and installation of CCTV systems for the OOS Serooskerke and OOS Walcheren, which are being built for China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd. (CMHI).

The first vessel is planned for a launch in Korea in 2018 with the second one set to follow at the beginning of 2019.

The CMR system, which will be delivered to CMHI in Shanghai, is part of contract work being undertaken by Kongsberg to supply and integrate all the vessels’ electrical, telecommunications and integrated control systems.

Housed within IP rated, stainless steel enclosure housings, the CCTV systems will monitor hazardous areas and other critical components and machinery and will be designed and built to withstand the harsh and demanding operational conditions of the marine and offshore environment.

More than 140 cameras are being supplied as part of the deal, which will make it one of the largest CCTV systems of its type.