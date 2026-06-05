Sempra, TotalEnergies Produce First LNG at Mexico’s ECA LNG Project

Sempra Infrastructure has started liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at the ECA LNG Phase 1 project in Ensenada, Mexico, being developed as a joint venture with TotalEnergies.

The production of LNG was achieved as part of the commissioning process ahead of commercial operations.

The milestone marks the start of LNG production at the export facility and moves the project closer to full operations, which are expected in the coming months.

Located on Mexico's Pacific Coast, the ECA LNG facility is designed to supply U.S. natural gas to Asia and other Pacific Basin markets via shorter shipping routes compared with Gulf Coast export terminals.

ECA LNG Phase 1 consists of a single liquefaction train with a nameplate production capacity of 3.25 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

The project is backed by long-term sales and purchase agreements with TotalEnergies and Mitsui & Co.

Sempra Infrastructure expects the project to reach substantial completion during the summer of 2026, with commercial operations and deliveries under long-term agreements scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.

A second phase of the LNG development is also being advanced at the Ensenada site.

“This achievement reflects the dedication of the entire ECA LNG Phase 1 team and their unwavering commitment to the highest standards of successful project development. The production of first LNG marks a significant milestone on the path to full operations expected in the coming months, enabling the delivery of reliable and secure energy from North America’s Pacific Coast to global markets,” said Justin Bird, chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure.