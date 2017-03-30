UN to Support Senegal’s Maritime Security

International Maritime Organization (IMO) joined other United Nations agencies supporting Senegal’s maritime and port security, in an assessment visit to Dakar (27-29 March).

IMO acted as the lead agency for maritime security provisions during the assessment of Senegal’s implementation of important Security Council resolutions addressing counter-terrorism.

Border management was a main focus of the mission, which included meetings with maritime authorities and border management agencies.

The visit, led by the United Nations Counter -Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (UNCTED), was a follow-up to a similar mission in 2009, which focused on border control and police cooperation.

UNCTED counter-terrorism missions of this kind embrace security in all its forms. IMO participates in a team focussing on law enforcement-related matters (with IOM, WCO, ICAO, UNODC and Interpol) that conducts site visits of facilities to help assess their compliance with various international security instruments.