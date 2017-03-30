Marine Link
UN to Support Senegal’s Maritime Security

March 30, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 International Maritime Organization (IMO)  joined other United Nations agencies supporting Senegal’s maritime and port security, in an assessment visit to Dakar (27-29 March).

 
IMO acted as the lead agency for maritime security provisions during the assessment of Senegal’s implementation of important Security Council resolutions addressing counter-terrorism. 
 
Border management was a main focus of the mission, which included meetings with maritime authorities and border management agencies.
 
The visit, led by the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (UNCTED), was a follow-up to a similar mission in 2009, which focused on border control and police cooperation.
 
UNCTED counter-terrorism missions of this kind embrace security in all its forms. IMO participates in a team focussing on law enforcement-related matters (with IOM, WCO, ICAO, UNODC and Interpol) that conducts site visits of facilities to help assess their compliance with various international security instruments.
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

