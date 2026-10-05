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Monday, October 12, 2026

September Trade of Great Lakes Iron Ore Drops

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 5, 2026

© Lake Carriers’ Association

© Lake Carriers’ Association

Shipments of iron ore from U.S. ports on the Great Lakes decreased 1.2 percent from last year to 4.6 million tons in September.  Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 11.4 percent.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 32.2 million tons, a 2.4 percent increase compared to 2025. 

Through September, iron ore loadings are 6.1 percent below their 5-year average for the first three quarters of the year.

 

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: September 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 







Average

Port

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2025

Duluth, MN

1,059,854

1,006,157

994,576

780,340

605,012

467,060

889,188

Superior, WI

1,366,365

1,318,224

1,141,618

1,383,871

892,833

952,030

1,220,582

Two Harbors, MN

1,349,179

1,590,522

1,683,023

1,702,757

1,483,586

1,483,709

1,561,813

Silver Bay, MN

726,301

267,144

546,116

407,936

557,019

425,581

500,903

Marquette, MI*

520,461

540,303

787,918

819,819

816,612

929,059

697,023

Cleveland, OH**

338,860

337,137

418,808

369,575

331,657

372,617

359,207

Ashtabula, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

5,361,020

5,059,487

5,572,059

5,464,298

4,686,719

4,630,056

5,228,717

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports





**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor





Year-To-Date 2021-2026

 







Average

Port

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2025

Duluth, MN

6,514,507

4,959,927

6,517,107

5,876,277

5,917,978

4,999,716

5,957,159

Superior, WI

8,761,105

8,293,091

8,808,529

8,158,211

6,197,382

5,961,334

8,043,664

Two Harbors, MN

10,825,752

9,683,025

10,810,369

11,158,402

9,595,446

9,450,103

10,414,599

Silver Bay, MN

4,100,001

1,280,618

2,163,643

3,267,115

2,842,214

2,583,628

2,730,718

Marquette, MI*

4,726,335

3,585,807

5,162,131

5,127,792

4,838,288

5,968,635

4,688,071

Cleveland, OH**

2,438,417

1,444,320

3,276,770

2,918,241

2,015,270

3,162,158

2,418,604

Ashtabula, OH

28,553

0

0

0

0

34,181

5,711

Total

37,394,670

29,246,788

36,738,549

36,506,038

31,406,578

32,159,755

34,258,524

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources.  However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed.  Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information.  Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.

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