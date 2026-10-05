September Trade of Great Lakes Iron Ore Drops

Shipments of iron ore from U.S. ports on the Great Lakes decreased 1.2 percent from last year to 4.6 million tons in September. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 11.4 percent.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 32.2 million tons, a 2.4 percent increase compared to 2025.

Through September, iron ore loadings are 6.1 percent below their 5-year average for the first three quarters of the year.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: September 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas (net tons)











Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 1,059,854 1,006,157 994,576 780,340 605,012 467,060 889,188 Superior, WI 1,366,365 1,318,224 1,141,618 1,383,871 892,833 952,030 1,220,582 Two Harbors, MN 1,349,179 1,590,522 1,683,023 1,702,757 1,483,586 1,483,709 1,561,813 Silver Bay, MN 726,301 267,144 546,116 407,936 557,019 425,581 500,903 Marquette, MI* 520,461 540,303 787,918 819,819 816,612 929,059 697,023 Cleveland, OH** 338,860 337,137 418,808 369,575 331,657 372,617 359,207 Ashtabula, OH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 5,361,020 5,059,487 5,572,059 5,464,298 4,686,719 4,630,056 5,228,717 *Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports







**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor







Year-To-Date 2021-2026











Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 6,514,507 4,959,927 6,517,107 5,876,277 5,917,978 4,999,716 5,957,159 Superior, WI 8,761,105 8,293,091 8,808,529 8,158,211 6,197,382 5,961,334 8,043,664 Two Harbors, MN 10,825,752 9,683,025 10,810,369 11,158,402 9,595,446 9,450,103 10,414,599 Silver Bay, MN 4,100,001 1,280,618 2,163,643 3,267,115 2,842,214 2,583,628 2,730,718 Marquette, MI* 4,726,335 3,585,807 5,162,131 5,127,792 4,838,288 5,968,635 4,688,071 Cleveland, OH** 2,438,417 1,444,320 3,276,770 2,918,241 2,015,270 3,162,158 2,418,604 Ashtabula, OH 28,553 0 0 0 0 34,181 5,711 Total 37,394,670 29,246,788 36,738,549 36,506,038 31,406,578 32,159,755 34,258,524

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.