September Trade of Great Lakes Iron Ore Drops
Shipments of iron ore from U.S. ports on the Great Lakes decreased 1.2 percent from last year to 4.6 million tons in September. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 11.4 percent.
Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 32.2 million tons, a 2.4 percent increase compared to 2025.
Through September, iron ore loadings are 6.1 percent below their 5-year average for the first three quarters of the year.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: September 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
1,059,854
1,006,157
994,576
780,340
605,012
467,060
889,188
Superior, WI
1,366,365
1,318,224
1,141,618
1,383,871
892,833
952,030
1,220,582
Two Harbors, MN
1,349,179
1,590,522
1,683,023
1,702,757
1,483,586
1,483,709
1,561,813
Silver Bay, MN
726,301
267,144
546,116
407,936
557,019
425,581
500,903
Marquette, MI*
520,461
540,303
787,918
819,819
816,612
929,059
697,023
Cleveland, OH**
338,860
337,137
418,808
369,575
331,657
372,617
359,207
Ashtabula, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
5,361,020
5,059,487
5,572,059
5,464,298
4,686,719
4,630,056
5,228,717
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2021-2026
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
6,514,507
4,959,927
6,517,107
5,876,277
5,917,978
4,999,716
5,957,159
Superior, WI
8,761,105
8,293,091
8,808,529
8,158,211
6,197,382
5,961,334
8,043,664
Two Harbors, MN
10,825,752
9,683,025
10,810,369
11,158,402
9,595,446
9,450,103
10,414,599
Silver Bay, MN
4,100,001
1,280,618
2,163,643
3,267,115
2,842,214
2,583,628
2,730,718
Marquette, MI*
4,726,335
3,585,807
5,162,131
5,127,792
4,838,288
5,968,635
4,688,071
Cleveland, OH**
2,438,417
1,444,320
3,276,770
2,918,241
2,015,270
3,162,158
2,418,604
Ashtabula, OH
28,553
0
0
0
0
34,181
5,711
Total
37,394,670
29,246,788
36,738,549
36,506,038
31,406,578
32,159,755
34,258,524
Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.