CMA CGM to Resume CIMEX 9 Service

CMA CGM announces the resumption of CIMEX 9 service. By integrating this third service connecting Asia with Iran, CMA CGM is providing an enhanced coverage in the region.

Through CIMEX 9, CMA CGM will be able to provide:

A third direct service between Asia and Iran on top of our current CIMEX 6 and CIMEX 8

A comprehensive coverage of North East Asia with direct loading ex Taiwan , Central and South China to Iran

Additional opportunities with access to CIS countries through Bandar Abbas

Fast connections to Chabahar ( East Iran ) in transhipment via Bandar Abbas connecting our Indiagulf service

CIMEX 9 features are the following:

Rotation: Kaohsiung - Shanghai - Ningbo - Xiamen - Shenzhen (Da Chan Bay) - Bandar Abbas (T2) - Jebel Ali

Service commencement: December 16th in Kaohsiung and December 19th in Shanghai WGQ with m/v BASHT voy. 039 GSW

Transit times: Shanghai to Bandar Abbas in 19 days, Ningbo to Bandar Abbas in 17 days