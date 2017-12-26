Marine Link
Wednesday, December 27, 2017

CMA CGM to Resume CIMEX 9 Service

December 26, 2017

Map: CMA CGM

Map: CMA CGM

 CMA CGM announces the resumption of CIMEX 9 service. By integrating this third service connecting Asia with Iran, CMA CGM is providing an enhanced coverage in the region.

 
Through CIMEX 9, CMA CGM will be able to provide:
A third direct service between Asia and Iran on top of our current CIMEX 6 and CIMEX 8
A comprehensive coverage of North East Asia with direct loading ex Taiwan, Central and South China to Iran
Additional opportunities with access to CIS countries through Bandar Abbas
Fast connections to Chabahar (East Iran) in transhipment via Bandar Abbas connecting our Indiagulf service
 
CIMEX 9 features are the following:
 
Rotation: Kaohsiung - Shanghai - Ningbo - Xiamen - Shenzhen (Da Chan Bay) - Bandar Abbas (T2) - Jebel Ali
Service commencement: December 16th in Kaohsiung and December 19th in Shanghai WGQ with m/v BASHT voy. 039 GSW
Transit times: Shanghai to Bandar Abbas in 19 days, Ningbo to Bandar Abbas in 17 days
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News