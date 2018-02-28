CMA CGM Expands Latin America Services

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in maritime transport, announced it is reinforcing its offer, starting 4 April 2018, between Asia, Mexico and the west coast of South America in a partnership with COSCO and Evergreen.

With 3 weekly and complementary services to those already operated by the CMA CGM Group, this new offer will provide expanded port coverage: 10 ports in Asia, 3 ports in Mexico and 4 ports among the largest of the west coast of South America.

It will also reduce transit times, a strategic asset for our customers, especially producers of perishable goods and fresh fruits.

With this unique offer, CMA CGM pursues its ambition to strengthen its service to South America.

ACSA 1 service: Rotation: Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Shekou, Ningbo, Shanghai, Busan, Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas, Buenaventura, San Antonio, Callao, Lazaro Cardenas, Manzanillo, Yokohama, Busan, Kaohsiung.

This service is fully operated by the CMA CGM Group with 11 vessels. Seamless connections with AZTECA and INCA weekly services of the CMA CGM Group to serve respectively Central America and Northern Chile markets. It is a service specially designed for Reefer transportation of fresh fruits and perishable goods towards Asia, said the company.

ACSA 2 service: Rotation: Xiamen, Yantian, Shanghai, Qingdao, Busan, Ensenada, Manzanillo, Callao, San Antonio, Lirquen, Manzanillo, Shanghai, Xiamen. This is a service designed for the transportation of wood and pulp from southern Chile to Asia, with seamless connection with the CMA CGM Group's INCA service.

ACSA 3 service: Rotation: Hong Kong, Yantian, Kaohsiung, Ningbo, Shanghai, Manzanillo, Buenaventura, Callao, San Antonio, Hong Kong. This is a service specially designed for Reefer transportation of fresh fruits and perishable goods towards Asia with seamless connection with the CMA CGM Group's INCA service.

These new services will benefit from the "SERENITY by CMA CGM" program, an innovative offering of additional and complementary services to deal with all kinds of unforeseen events during freight transport. This new offering is part of CMA CGM’s "Customer Centricity" strategy, which puts customers at the center of the Group’s development.

This improvement of CMA CGM's offering between Asia, Mexico and the west coast of South America reinforces the Group's global coverage in order to meet customers’ expectations and needs.