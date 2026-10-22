Seven Ships Hit Near Hormuz as Iran Warns US of Escalation

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said on Thursday that four vessels involved in illegal oil transfers in the northern Persian Gulf were simultaneously hit and caught fire after being tracked by its forces on Wednesday.

The IRGC added that three more vessels collided with mines west of the Strait of Hormuz, and warned the US military that continued provocations could lead to a wider response against its regional bases.





(Reuters - Reporting by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)