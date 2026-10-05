SFL Corporation Places $216M VLAC Pair Order

SFL Corporation has ordered two 93,000-cubic-metre Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs) for about $216 million and secured long-term time charters for the newbuilds with an unnamed oil major.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery from the second quarter of 2028 and will mark SFL's entry into the gas carrier segment.

The associated charters will add a minimum of about $162 million to SFL's fixed-rate charter backlog. The initial charter duration will be determined within the next six months, potentially increasing the backlog, while the charterer will have options to extend the charters by up to four years.

The VLACs will be capable of carrying a range of petrochemical gases and will feature dual-fuel propulsion as well as technology aimed at improving fuel efficiency and cargo intake.

“The gas carrier project marks another accretive milestone investment for SFL, adding assets in a new segment. The charterer is a European based investment grade oil major, underlining SFL's standing as a high-quality provider of maritime logistics assets. Including acquisitions and charter extensions announced so far this year, we have added more than $1.3 billion to our fixed rate charter backlog in 2026,” said Ole B. Hjertaker, SFL Management CEO.