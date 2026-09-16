SGMF Publishes LCA on Methanol as Marine Fuel

SGMF has published its latest Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) on methanol as a marine fuel, highlighting the greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction potential of renewable and synthetic methanol production pathways.

The study evaluates 15 methanol production pathways and finds that methanol produced using renewable energy sources can deliver substantial emissions reductions.

The publication follows SGMF's third edition LNG Life Cycle Assessment, released earlier this year, and its inaugural ammonia LCA, published in 2024. Together, the three studies provide stakeholders with a comprehensive, science-based comparison of the emissions performance of key alternative marine fuels.

The methanol LCA study was conducted by WSP and consistent with earlier SGMF’s studies. The emissions calculations are based on the performance of a wide range of engine types, including medium-speed 4-stroke and low-speed 2-stroke engines.

Given the rapid pace of innovation in alternative fuels, the organization noted that regular updates are necessary to ensure future studies accurately reflect technological developments and the latest GHG intensity data.

The report also recognized that a range of additional production-specific pathways, including co-processing approaches, could offer further emissions reduction opportunities and may warrant further assessment.