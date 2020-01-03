2 Shahid Ports Join Chabahar

The Members of Parliament (MPs) of Iranian Parliament (Majlis) approved the general outlines of a bill on attaching Shahid Kalantari Port and Shahid Beheshti Port to Chabahar Free Trade Zone in southeast of Iran.



The attachment of two ports to Chabahar Free Zone has been put on agenda aiming at increasing investment attraction, encouraging production and exports, taking the most advantage of these two ports for increasing Iran’s share of global marine transportation and transit, attracting more shipping lines to the country and finally helping job creation in the region.



Shahid Kalantari Port and Shahid Beheshti Port are the two main ports of Iran’s port city of Chabahar on the Gulf of Oman which is the home for Iran's only oceanic port.



Due to its strategic geographical positioning, Chabahar port holds a great significance for Iran both politically and economically.



As announced by Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, the program for turning the country’s ports into free trade zones with the aim of facilitating investment and attracting foreign investors is on the government’s agenda.



Last week, the official announced that Jask Port in southern Hormozgan province has become a free trade zone.