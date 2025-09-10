The Shearer Group, Inc. Welcomes Tyler Zylinski

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) has announced a new addition to its naval architecture, marine engineering, and marine surveying firm, Tyler Zylinski. Tyler graduated from Webb Institute with a Bachelor of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

During his time at Webb, Tyler interned at TSGI's sister company, BHGI. Tyler also interned at Marine Design and Operations in New Jersey where he worked on a variety of projects related to stability, stress analyses, fire safety plans, and structural inspections. He was also a Port Engineering Intern at Seaside LNG in Florida where he assisted in the commissioning of a new LNG bunkering barge.

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) is the global leader in the design of dredges, inland towboats, ferries, and barges.