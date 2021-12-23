Shell Charters Avenir LNG Bunker Vessel

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Avenir LNG announced it has entered into a time charter party (TCP) with Shell for the newbuild 20,000-cubic-meter capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering supply vessel Avenir Achievement.

Avenir LNG, a joint venture between Stolt-Nielsen, Hoegh LNG and Golar LNG, said the time charter is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023 and will run for a period of three years with an option to extend up to five years.

Avenir Achievement is scheduled to be delivered from Chinese builder Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. Ltd (CIMC SOE) in the second quarter of 2022. The 159.9-meter-long ship has a molded width of 24 meters, molded depth of 16.75 meters and design draft of 8 meters. It will be equipped with boil-off gas (BOG) reliquefication and simultaneous operations (SIMOPs) capabilities. It will be classed by DNV.

Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG Limited, said, “We are delighted to have executed this agreement with Shell for the Avenir Achievement and to play an important role in expanding Shell’s LNG bunkering capabilities. This deal marks another major achievement in Avenir’s development as we fix the last vessel in our current newbuilding program. We are thrilled to welcome a world-class organization like Shell as the latest customer for Avenir LNG.”

!!!banner!!!

The charter, including options, increases Avenir’s overall vessel charter revenues backlog to $81 million as of December 1, 2021, the company said.