SHI Delivers New NYK LNG Vessel

NYK Line has taken delivery of the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, named Quest Kirishima.

The LNG carrier was completed and delivered at the SHI Geoje Shipyard on December 2, 2024.

The vessel, Quest Kirishima, will be deployed under a time-charter contract with Q United Energy Supply & Trading, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyushu Electric Power.

Quest Kirishima’s membrane-type cargo tanks have a 174,000 cubic meter capacity and use a tank system that features heat insulation.

The vessel, about 293 meters long with a breadth of 46 meters, is also equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel for increased fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil-off gas stored in the cargo tank.

Additionally, the ship has a re-liquefaction system that efficiently uses surplus boil-off gas.