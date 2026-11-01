The maritime industry, like every industry, is litigious. While oftentimes unavoidable, litigation can often be a major drain on company resources, namely time and money. JAMS is one of the premier providers of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, and Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast recently visited with Judge Judith Ramseyer, a retired judge who had a long and distinguished career as a litigator and on the bench, now working with JAMS as a “neutral.” We learned from Judge Ramseyer the process, and the advantages, of getting a neutral involved in a maritime dispute.