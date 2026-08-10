Ship Spotter: Training Ship State of Maine
Training Ship State of Maine, the third of five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels built for the U.S. state maritime academies, seen at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine.
Training Ship State of Maine, the third of five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels built for the U.S. state maritime academies, seen at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine.
Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News
Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week