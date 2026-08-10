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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Ship Spotter: Training Ship State of Maine

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 10, 2026

© Celia Konowe

© Celia Konowe

Training Ship State of Maine, the third of five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels built for the U.S. state maritime academies, seen at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine. 

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