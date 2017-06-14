Japanese Shipbuilders Partner Up

Japanese shipbuilders Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. have reached a basic agreement to form an alliance in the commercial ship business.

Together the two companies will seek business synergy and target sustainable growth to strengthen global competitiveness, while also respecting mutual independence, MHI said.

The shipbuilders will also work toward establishing a technical alliance to focus on development of new ship designs and technologies, standardization of design and construction, as well as efficient shared use of tools and equipment.

The alliance with Oshima follows on MHI’s agreement reached at the end of March with Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. Contracts for specific projects will be decided on an individual basis, the company said.