Shipbuilding: Bayonne Drydock Gets MARAD Grant

Bayonne Drydock & Repair Corp. has secured a $673,123 grant from the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) to upgrade surface preparation equipment and expand workforce training at its ship repair facility in the Port of New York and New Jersey.

Awarded through MARAD's Small Shipyard Grant Program, the funding will be combined with the shipyard's own investment to purchase automated ultra-high-pressure hydro-blasting and surface preparation equipment. The improvements are intended to increase productivity, reduce vessel turnaround times and enhance the yard's ability to service commercial and government vessels.

The investment includes an integrated robotic hydro-blasting system, an additional surface preparation unit and supporting spare parts. Funding will also support training for the shipyard's workforce of more than 300 employees, enabling personnel to operate and maintain the new equipment.

"This vital federal investment allows us to modernize our surface-preparation infrastructure with state-of-the-art robotic technology," said Ryan Patrick Woerner, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Bayonne Drydock.

Woerner said the additional equipment will improve operational productivity, limit downtime and provide employees with tools to support maritime readiness.

The latest award continues a series of MARAD-supported capital improvements at the Bayonne facility. In 2018, the shipyard received $1.08 million for upgrades to its graving dock and welding equipment. Another $730,477 grant followed in 2023 for hydro-blasting equipment and telehandlers.

Founded in 1997, Bayonne Drydock operates a full-service repair facility at the former Military Ocean Terminal in Bayonne, New Jersey. Its principal infrastructure includes a 1,092-foot graving dock and a 1,280-metric-ton mobile boat hauler.

The yard provides scheduled maintenance, drydocking, heavy repairs and emergency services for commercial and government vessels.





Bayonne Drydock’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel Ryan Patrick Woerner addresses dignitaries and the Bayonne Workforce at the Press Conference. Image courtesy BDD