Shipbuilding: ESG Completes New Aluminum Superstructure Fabrication, Assembly Hall

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) complted a new $5-million aluminum superstructure fabrication and assembly hall at its Nelson Street Shipyard, an infrastructure project to support multi-hull production for the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG) Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) program, on which ESG is the prime contractor.

The aluminum fabrication facility, with its crane capacity and hook height, along with a heavily reinforced high-strength concrete slab flooring system and large sliding entryway doors, was designed to support full construction of the OPC aluminum superstructure from fabrication through assembly and outfitting in a covered and controlled environment.

The facility is sized to enhance ESG’s ability to support the peak production rate of delivering two OPCs per year and is part of ESG’s commitment to upgrade and tailor their USCG-dedicated Nelson Street Shipyard to meet the needs of the USCG’s future medium endurance cutter fleet.

In addition to enhanced capabilities, the new hurricane hardened building is built to the latest Florida building codes. The original building was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018. Over the last three years, ESG has fully rebuilt its operational facilities with insurance proceeds and has also made infrastructure expansion investments from $50 million in state appropriations and economic development grants. The company has recently completed launch way upgrades, upland bulkhead upgrades, construction platen expansions, waterway deepening projects and has many more improvement projects underway as part of its commitment to provide a dedicated facility that is optimized for construction of the Offshore Patrol Cutter.

At its Allanton Shipyard, ESG has constructed a C5ISR Production Facility to accomplish testing and integration of operational combat systems, equipment, and simulators on premises prior to final installation on the vessel. ESG will continue to improve its facilities as part of its focused vision to support the USCG’s highest acquisition priority with shipbuilding excellence.